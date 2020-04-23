Japan government offers bleakest view of the economy since the global financial crisis

Japan downgrades its economic assessment for a second straight month









The government also downgraded its view on consumption, production, jobs and corporate earnings as well.







See here for global coronavirus case data

This isn't so much of a surprise as this is arguably one of the most unprecedented shocks faced by most economies across the globe, like ever.

The government says that "the economy is worsening rapidly and is under an extremely severe situation due to the coronavirus", adding that "economic conditions will likely remain extremely severe"; essentially its bleakest outlook since May 2009.