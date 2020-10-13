Japan reportedly may consider extending 'Go To' travel campaign as part of next economic package

Nikkei reports on the matter

The 'Go To' travel campaign is set to run through until 31 January 2021, offering discounts of up to ¥13,000 (~$123) per day for Japanese residents to travel within the country.





Japan is planning new economic stimulus as early as November and the extension of the campaign is set to be one of the items on the agenda. This is largely to spur economic activity within regions as Japan prepares itself to host the Olympics next year.



