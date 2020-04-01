Comments from a Japanese government spokesman, seeing some yen selling.

our priority is to get coronoavirus infections under control

we are not yet in a situation to call a state of emergency

will do whatever is needed to maintain employment, stabilise the economy

we are at the brink of a virus-related emergency situation

we continue to discuss plans on whether to extend nationwide school closures, discussing with expertsTh

The BOJ have not responded as other central banks have, given their starting point they do seem a little more constrained than others. But … if needed they'll do more. Thhey'll have to get very creatiuve though.







