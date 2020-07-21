Japan has approved a coronavirus drug - dexamethasone

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NHK report overnight via Bloomberg 

Japan's health ministry has approved the use of the steroid drug dexamethasone
  • for the treatment of coronavirus patient
  • following the approval of remdesivir in May

Dexamethasone has been reported as reducing deaths among patients with severe cases of COVID-19

Dexamethasone is cheap, widely available. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose