Japan has begun finalizing a coronavirus relief package of more than 100 trillion yen

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This would be the second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020

  • A follow up on last month's 117 trillion yen stimulus
  • This extra budget will gop to Japan's cabinet for approval on Wednesday
  • aid to firms and and increase support for idled workers
  • More than 60 trillion yen will go toward unsecured financing to businesses, which will pay little or no interest. 
Via Nikkei report, link for more (may be gated) 

japan pm abe coronavirus


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose