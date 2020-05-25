Japan has given up on hopes of approving coronavirus treatment Avigan by end May

Avigan is a COVID-19 drug  being developed by Fujifilm 

  • for the treatment of COVID-19 
PM Abe had said he had hopes of approving the drug by the end of May after its safety and effectiveness could be confirmed. Kyodo News in Japan report now of a shifting ahead of that timeline, not by end of May 

See here for global coronavirus case data
