Japan has issued calls to power generators to ensure they have enough fuel for winter

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan's Trade Minister Hagiuda says his Ministry has issued a fresh call on electricity generators to ensure they have adequate fuel supplies for the winter ahead. 




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose