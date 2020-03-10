Japan has just recorded its biggest one-day rise in confirmed coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NHK reports 59 new cases on Tuesday

Totals to 
  • 1,278 cases (this includes 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China)
  • 19 deaths (ship accounts for 7) 
