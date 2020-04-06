Comments by Japanese chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga





For some context, the Japanese constitution doesn't allow the police to enforce the government's requests for people to stay at home or for businesses to shut.







ForexLive

I mean, most people will still respect the requests but to the minority that are stubborn, there can not be any penalties imposed for their non-compliance unfortunately.

He's alluding to the possibility that a state of emergency declaration may not change things too drastically in the country, but they are still expected to call one any time now.