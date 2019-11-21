Japan headline inflation data for October misses, core-core beats

The headlines National CPI comes in at 0.2% y/y, a "miss" on estimates.

expected 0.3%, prior was 0.2%

National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food is 04% y/y

expected 0.4%, prior was 0.3%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy is 0.7% y/y a "beat" on estimates

expected 0.6 %, prior was 0.5%

I generally do not like describing CPI data in terms of misses and beats but made an ex[pcetion today.





The 'core-core' referred to is CPI excluding Food & Energy, this is the closest measure to what is termed 'core' CPI in the US. As you can see, slightly above the median consensus. While well short of the 2% BOJ target, a tiny bit of good news for the Bank.





Yen doing pretty much nothing on the data release. As is usual.

