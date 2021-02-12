Japan health minister says aim to give official approval to Pfizer vaccine as early as Sunday
But confirms that the government panel of experts has already given consent to approve the Pfizer vaccine todayThis fits with the story reported by NHK earlier here, which is not much of a surprise considering recent developments and the vaccine narrative in Japan.
The government has said that they are planning to begin the vaccine rollout some time this month - as early as mid-February potentially - so this keeps with that "promise".