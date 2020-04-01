Japan health minister says that virus infection situation is becoming more severe

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japan continues to warn of a more widespread outbreak in the country

Earlier in the day, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said that the country cannot follow similar lockdown measures adopted by the likes of France and other countries, pointing towards the notion that even in a state of emergency they can only request the public to adopt precautionary measures but not strictly/legally impose them.

