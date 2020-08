Japan Household spending for June -1.2% y/y

expected -7.8% y/y, prior -16.2%

Falling not as bad as expected, a beat but not a great one. For the m/m its +13% (expected +7.5%) so that's a bit more encouraging. Much of this is bounce back from COVID-19 impact of course.





Yen shows little response, which is not unusual for Japanese data releases.