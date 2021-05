Japan Household spending for March +6.2% y/y

expected +1.5% y/y, prior -6.6%

For the m/m, +7.2%

expected +2.1%





Still to come from Japan, due at 2350 GMT, the Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' of the April meeting, at which

short-term interest target kept at -0.1%

10 year JGB yield target remains around 0%

ETF buy cap stays at 12tln yen

and the Bank edged up its forecasts for economic growth