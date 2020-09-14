Japan industrial production for July (final): 8.7% m/m (prior 8.0%)

METI - September 14

-15.5% y/y, prior vs -16.1% prior

Capacity utilisation 9.6% m/m prior +6.2% m/m

Delay at source. Industrial production measures the output of industrial establishments in mining, quarrying, manufacturing and public utilities (electricity, gas and water supply). A nice bounce post COVID-19 shutdowns as things come back on track. All we need now is an effective vaccine and these types of recoveries can be built on.