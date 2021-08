Japan preliminary Industrial Production for July 2021

-1.5 % m/m

expected -2.5% m/m, prior 6.5% +11.6 % y/y

prior 23.0%

+11.6 % y/y

As part of the release come forecasts for future months from Japanese manufacturers:

August output seen at +3.4% m/m

September seen at +1.0% m/m

(Manufacturers are surveyed by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, MEIT for short.)