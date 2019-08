Japan preliminary Industrial production data for July 2019



0.7% y/y

expected -0.6%, prior was -3.8%

1.3% m/m

expected 0.3%, prior was -3.3%

Manufacturers forecast ibdustrial output for August at +1.3% m/m

September forecast is for -1.6% m/m

y/y and m/m beats for this data in July is a positive result. Earlier we got CPI data which was stull shoing indications of being well below the BOJ target.