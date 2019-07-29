Japan industrial production MoM for June (P) -3.6% vs -1.7% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Japan industrial production


Industrial production year on year is down near lows going back to 2016
  • industrial production for June preliminary MoM -3.6% versus -1.7% estimate. Prior month +2.0% 
  • industrial production for June YoY -4.1% versus -2.0% estimate. Prior month -2.1%
  • shipments MoM -3.3% versus +1.3% last month
  • inventories  MoM 0.3% versus 0.5% last month
  • inventory ratio MoM2.8% versus 1.7% last month
  • shipments year on year, -4.2% versus -1.8% last month
  • inventories year on year, 2.9% versus 1.5% last month
  • inventory ratio year on year, 6.3% versus 4.5% last month
Japan industrial production fell more than expected in June. The preliminary release is showing a -3.6% decline versus -1.7% estimate. Last month industrial production rose 2.0%.

For the year, industrial production fell -4.1% versus -2.0% estimate. The prior month was at -2.1%.

The numbers are not good and likely reflect the global slowing as a trade tensions.

USDJPY is up about 5 or so pips over the course of the jobs data (not bad) and the Industrial production data (not good). The pair trades at 108.87. Overhead resistance remains at the 108.92-987 area (see post here). 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose