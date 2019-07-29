Japan industrial production MoM for June (P) -3.6% vs -1.7% estimate

Japan industrial production









industrial production for June preliminary MoM -3.6% versus -1.7% estimate. Prior month +2.0%



industrial production for June YoY -4.1% versus -2.0% estimate. Prior month -2.1%



shipments MoM -3.3% versus +1.3% last month

inventories MoM 0.3% versus 0.5% last month

inventory ratio MoM2.8% versus 1.7% last month



shipments year on year, -4.2% versus -1.8% last month



inventories year on year, 2.9% versus 1.5% last month



inventory ratio year on year, 6.3% versus 4.5% last month







The numbers are not good and likely reflect the global slowing as a trade tensions.



USDJPY is up about 5 or so pips over the course of the jobs data (not bad) and the Industrial production data (not good). The pair trades at 108.87. Overhead resistance remains at the 108.92-987 area ( USDJPY is up about 5 or so pips over the course of the jobs data (not bad) and the Industrial production data (not good). The pair trades at 108.87. Overhead resistance remains at the 108.92-987 area ( see post here ).

Japan industrial production fell more than expected in June. The preliminary release is showing a -3.6% decline versus -1.7% estimate. Last month industrial production rose 2.0%.For the year, industrial production fell -4.1% versus -2.0% estimate. The prior month was at -2.1%.