Japan Industrial production (preliminary) April: -9.7% m/m



expected -5.7% m/m, prior -3.7%

expected -10.6% y/y, prior -5.2%

Outlooks issued by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (METI)

for May output is seen down 4.1% m/m

for June seen +3.9%

The METI add that IP is falling rapidly.





ps. That METI comment is obvious, but the Ministry does see a chink of light ahead for June increase.









For the y/y -14.4%