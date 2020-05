Japan inflation is well below the Bank of Japan target at 2%

National CPI 0.1% y/y

expected 0.2%, prior was 0.4%

National CPI -0.2% y/y … slips back into negative for the first time since 2016

excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.1%, prior was 0.4%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.2% y/y … this one here is the closest to US 'core' inflation

expected 0.2%, prior was 0.6%

