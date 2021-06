The Bank of Japan policy meeting concludes today.

there is no firmly scheduled tome for their statement but expect it some time 0230 to 0330 GMT. Preview:

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy meeting is on June 17 & 18 - preview In the meantime, CPI data coming up at 2330GMT:

for May 2021 National CPI % y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.4%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.1%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.2% Despite all their work, the BOJ has been unsuccessful in driving inflation towards their goal.

