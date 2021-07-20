Japan inflation data recap - core CPI hits 15-month high

CPI data from Japan earlier is here: Japan National Headline CPI for June 2021: 0.2% y/y (vs. expected -0.1%)

Reuters have a bit of a recap posted, highlighting CPI excluding food (but not energy) hit a 15-month high due to rising energy costs.





But the increase, driven largely by higher energy costs, was much smaller than that of other major economies due to weak consumption, reinforcing expectations the Bank of Japan will be forced to maintain its massive stimulus for the time being.











