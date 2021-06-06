Japan intends to issue COVID-19 passports this summer

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan is planning to issue travellers with coronavirus inoculation certificates this (northern) summer.

That is ... now.

Via the Nikkei: (may be gated)  
  • to vaccinated residents travelling abroad
  • European Union will adopt them in July
  • interagency team led by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato is discussing an official program for businesspeople and others
  • a paper certificate this summer, followed by a digital version -- possibly used through a smartphone app -- by the end of the year
As an aside ... a paper certificate ... yes, this Japan after all.

Hanko:
