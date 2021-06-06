Japan intends to issue COVID-19 passports this summer

Japan is planning to issue travellers with coronavirus inoculation certificates this (northern) summer.

That is ... now.





to vaccinated residents travelling abroad

European Union will adopt them in July

interagency team led by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato is discussing an official program for businesspeople and others

a paper certificate this summer, followed by a digital version -- possibly used through a smartphone app -- by the end of the year

As an aside ... a paper certificate ... yes, this Japan after all.





Hanko:











