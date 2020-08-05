Japan is considering extending its coronavirus relief employment subsidy

Japan enacted a special employment subsidy to help firms hit by the coronavirus keep furloughed workers on the payroll

Reuters citing a labour ministry official.
  • No decision on the extension has yet been made. 
The subsidy is given to companies who keep furloughed employees on their payroll, for the six months through to the end of September. 
