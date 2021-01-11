Japan is facing a very tight supply of electricity, natural gas - prices surging

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan is enmeshed in its worse energy crisis since the Fukushima disaster of 2011.

  • very tight supply of both electricity (domestic wholesale electricity prices jumped to a record high) and natural gas
Impacting on energy demand:
  • low nuclear availability
  • low gas stockpiles (impacting gas-fired plants - these could be running harder but do not have the available supplies)
  • cold weather boosting demand
  • lack of east-west grid inter-connectivity
This is not the sort of inflation the Bank of Japan wants. There may be a price to pay in terms of industrial output unless gas supplies can respond (likely the quickest way out of the current situation but not easy to do). 

Energy folks - weigh in in the comments 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose