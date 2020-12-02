Japan is planning for a huge influx of tourists for the Summer Olympics in 2021
This is not directly relevant to FX, no (though I suppose there will need to be yen bought for the influx).
Its an interesting read nevertheless on what the Japanese government is planning to keep people safe:
- Vaccines will not be mandatory
- Visitors who submit proof of a negative coronavirus test and agree to use apps to facilitate contact tracing can skip the two-week quarantine
- Use of public transportation will remain unrestricted
So far:
- Around 4.45 million tickets have been sold to domestic buyers
- nearly 1 million more purchased overseas
With any luck a vaccine will complement these measures.
Nikkei has more, link here.