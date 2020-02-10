Japan January economy watchers survey current conditions 41.9 vs 39.1 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 10 February 2020


  • Prior 39.8
  • Outlook 41.8 vs 43.8 expected
  • Prior 45.4; revised to 45.5
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.

A mild improvement in the headline reading after hitting a bit of a bottom in October last year, so investors can take some heart in that. However, the reading still remains subdued historically and that suggests more sluggishness in the Japanese economy.

