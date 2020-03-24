Japan January final leading indicator index 90.5 vs 90.3 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 6 March 2020





Coincident index 95.2 vs 94.7

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here . Not much change to the initial release as sentiment weakens to start the year, and this is even before the virus has impacted economic conditions.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.



