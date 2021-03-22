Japan January final leading indicator index 98.5 vs 99.1 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 22 March 2021





Coincident index 90.3 vs 91.7 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . Slightly lower revisions to the initial estimates but they still reflect some improvement to start the new year.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.