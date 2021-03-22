Japan January final leading indicator index 98.5 vs 99.1 prelim
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 22 March 2021
- Coincident index 90.3 vs 91.7 prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Slightly lower revisions to the initial estimates but they still reflect some improvement to start the new year.
The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.
The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.