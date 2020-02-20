Japan January final machine tool orders -35.6% vs -35.6% y/y prelim
Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. No change to initial estimates and this continues to reaffirm struggling conditions in the Japanese economy, which raises concerns about a recession to start the year.
The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.