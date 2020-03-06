Japan January preliminary leading indicator index 90.3 vs 91.1 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 6 March 2020





Prior 91.6

Coincident index 94.7 vs 94.5 expected

Prior 94.1

Slight delay in the release by the source. A bit of a dip in the headline reading and that won't make for good reading since this is largely pre-virus conditions - although there will be some spillovers from Chinese demand already seen here.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





