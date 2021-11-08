Japan - JCER analysis shows GDP dropped by the must in 17 months

Analysis from the Japan Center for Economic Research

expects GDP to fall by 2.7% q/q in Q3 (July-September quarter)

For the September month alone JCER says the economy contracted for a second consecutive month in annualized, seasonally adjusted terms





JCER cites declines in domestic demand:

Household consumption -1.6% m/m in Sep.

corporate capital investment -1.3%

And also in the external sector:

Exports -6.4%

And further add: