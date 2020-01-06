Japan Jibun Bank / Markit manufacturing PMI for December: 48.4 (prior was 48.9)

The flash result for this was out mid-December, here if you'd like to check it out:

In the doldrums this is:











Via comments in the report:

Commenting on the latest survey results, Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, said: Taking all fourth quarter survey data as one, the manufacturing economy has endured its worst performance in over three years, with momentum clearly to the downside heading into 2020.

Looking at the sub-sector data, the capital goods market appears to be suffering the most and has subsequently contributed to the stronger decline in the goods-producing economy. That said, survey data highlighted that weak demand remains an industry-wide problem, impacting output volumes and causing firms to cut their prices in hopes of turning the tide.

Overall, the manufacturing sector appears set to negatively contribute to GDP in the fourth quarter and, if considered in tandem with the December flash services PMI figures, the chance of an economic contraction in the fourth quarter looks strong.







