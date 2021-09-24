Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary September Manufacturing PMI 51.2 vs. prior 52.7
The flash PMIs for Japan this month, the final reading for these will come from next week.
Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI 51.2, lowest in 8 months
- prior 52.7
- supply chain issues a negative
Services 47.4, improved but still in contraction as the pandemic weighed
- prior 42.9 (August's was the lowest since May 2020, the nadir of the COVID-19 slump in 2020)
Composite 47.7
- prior 45.5
Markit comments (in brief)
- Flash PMI data indicated that activity at Japanese private sector businesses was scaled back further in September
- The pace of decline was softer than that seen in August, as the larger services sector saw a considerable easing in the rate of contraction
- Manufacturers' input prices rose at the fastest pace since September 2008 ...businesses attributing the rise to higher raw material, freight and staff costs amid supply shortages