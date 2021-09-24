Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary September Manufacturing PMI 51.2 vs. prior 52.7

The flash PMIs for Japan this month, the final reading for these will come from next week.

Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI 51.2, lowest in 8 months

prior 52.7

supply chain issues a negative

Services 47.4, improved but still in contraction as the pandemic weighed

prior 42.9 (August's was the lowest since May 2020, the nadir of the COVID-19 slump in 2020)