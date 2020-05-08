Japan Jibun Bank Services PMI April (final): 21.5 (prior 33.8)

A further collapse to the lowest ever for the services PMI

Services 21.5

preliminary was 22.8



prior 33.8



Composite 25.8

preliminary was 27.8



prior 36.2







IHS Markit comments:

Japan's economic downturn accelerated in April

Given the stepped-up response from the Government to tackle the spread of COVID-19, it's unsurprising to see a plethora of record lows across the service sector survey.

new orders and output fell at unprecedented rates

suggest that at present the levels, the economy is contracting an annual rate of approximately 12%

employment index held up pretty well in April, signalling only a mild month-on-month decline. This is a good sign, and if the majority of firms do retain their workforces, it will be strongly supportive of a quicker recovery



