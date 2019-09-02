Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Manufacturing PMI for August: 49.3
PMI from Japan, indicating the impacts of the trade war on business.
Not a nice trend:
IHS Markit, said:
- "Japanese goods producers continued to signal difficult conditions during August, reflecting the broader regional tone within the APAC manufacturing economy. The headline index was among the lowest seen across the past three years. The sector was plagued by production cutbacks and flagging demand, which have been the trends so far in 2019. Softer growth across Asia, particularly in China, was reported to have dented export opportunities.
- "Meanwhile, the escalation of tensions with Korea merely adds extra downside risk to an already fragile environment. August data showed a ninth straight monthon-month fall in export sales, while the domestic market was similarly weak. As such, firms were wary towards the manufacturing sector outlook, cautious of the role the consumption tax hike will play, in addition to the drop-off of Olympic Games-related demand ahead of Tokyo 2020. "With external and domestic headwinds aplenty, it is difficult to envisage any near-term improvements in Japan's manufacturing sector."