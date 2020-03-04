Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit final PMIs Feb: Services 46.8 (prior 51.0) & Composite 47.0 (prior 50.1)
Main points:
- Survey respondents link falling tourism to strong drop in demand
- Business activity declines at strongest rate since April 2014
- Business optimism eases to near four-year low
Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:
- "The February PMI report bodes ill for the Japanese economy and, barring an exceptional rebound in March, suggests that a technical recession is exceedingly likely following the fourth quarter's marked contraction in GDP.
- "The initial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak appears to have hit service sector activity the hardest. Services companies in Japan have not recorded such a drop in output since April 2014 when the consumption tax hike to 8% took effect.
- "New business fell sharply as tourism, a key source of demand, was squeezed. In some cases, firms reportedly closed their stores as incoming workloads were insufficient.
- "Policymakers are powerless in offsetting the economic effects of coronavirus. Supply chains are likely to face bottlenecks as Chinese vendors face heavy backlogs, while increasing cases of COVID-19 outside of China will do little to spur consumers to travel and go out to restaurants."