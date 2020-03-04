Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit final PMIs Feb: Services 46.8 (prior 51.0) & Composite 47.0 (prior 50.1)

Main points:
  • Survey respondents link falling tourism to strong drop in demand 
  • Business activity declines at strongest rate since April 2014 
  • Business optimism eases to near four-year low  

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit: 
  • "The February PMI report bodes ill for the Japanese economy and, barring an exceptional rebound in March, suggests that a technical recession is exceedingly likely following the fourth quarter's marked contraction in GDP. 
  • "The initial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak appears to have hit service sector activity the hardest. Services companies in Japan have not recorded such a drop in output since April 2014 when the consumption tax hike to 8% took effect. 
  • "New business fell sharply as tourism, a key source of demand, was squeezed. In some cases, firms reportedly closed their stores as incoming workloads were insufficient. 
  • "Policymakers are powerless in offsetting the economic effects of coronavirus. Supply chains are likely to face bottlenecks as Chinese vendors face heavy backlogs, while increasing cases of COVID-19 outside of China will do little to spur consumers to travel and go out to restaurants."
