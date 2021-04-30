Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for April: 53.6

More data from Japan. Third month in a row for expansion for this PMI.

April, final 53.6, its highest in three years (best since February 2018)

Preliminary 53.3, prior 52.7





higher for the employment subindex

rate of input cost inflation fastest since late 2018

positive medium-term activity outlook





Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit:

"This does not fully recover the output lost to the pandemic in 2020,"

"Further disruption to the manufacturing sector cannot be ruled out as COVID-19 restrictions are reintroduced as infections rise once again."

There is a manufacturing tailwind from strong external demand, particularly from China.