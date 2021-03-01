Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for February 51.4

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan Jibun Bank / Markit PMIs for February comes in at 51.4

  • preliminary for Manufacturing was 50.6 
  • prior 49.8
From the report, in brief:
  • first improvement in operating conditions since April 2019 
  • modest expansions in both output and new order inflows
  • supply chain disruption caused ... input cost inflation rose to the fastest for two years
  • businesses remained optimistic that production would rise over the coming 12 months
  • Production volumes increased for the first time since December 2018
  • Firms cited a gradual recovery in demand
  • new orders expanded for the second successive month
  • new export sales increased for the first time in four months
  • employment levels continued to decrease


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose