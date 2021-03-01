Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for February 51.4

Japan Jibun Bank / Markit PMIs for February comes in at 51.4

preliminary for Manufacturing was 50.6

prior 49.8

From the report, in brief:

first improvement in operating conditions since April 2019

modest expansions in both output and new order inflows

supply chain disruption caused ... input cost inflation rose to the fastest for two years

businesses remained optimistic that production would rise over the coming 12 months

Production volumes increased for the first time since December 2018

Firms cited a gradual recovery in demand

new orders expanded for the second successive month

new export sales increased for the first time in four months

employment levels continued to decrease







