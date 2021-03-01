Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for February 51.4
Japan Jibun Bank / Markit PMIs for February comes in at 51.4
- preliminary for Manufacturing was 50.6
- prior 49.8
From the report, in brief:
- first improvement in operating conditions since April 2019
- modest expansions in both output and new order inflows
- supply chain disruption caused ... input cost inflation rose to the fastest for two years
- businesses remained optimistic that production would rise over the coming 12 months
- Production volumes increased for the first time since December 2018
- Firms cited a gradual recovery in demand
- new orders expanded for the second successive month
- new export sales increased for the first time in four months
- employment levels continued to decrease