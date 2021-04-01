Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for March 52.7 (prior 51.4)
52.7 is the fastest expansion in manufacturers' activity since October 2018.
- Output levels rose for the second straight month
- firms reporting that overseas and domestic demand continued to recover
- new overseas orders expanded at a slower pace than in February
- "Japanese manufacturers were confident that output would continue to rise over the coming 12 months," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey. "Firms cited hopes that a successful vaccination rollout which began in March would help to bring a quicker end to the pandemic and allow for a broad-based recovery in demand."
- input prices expanded at their fastest pace since late 2018, mainly due to higher raw material cost