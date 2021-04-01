Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for March 52.7 (prior 51.4)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for March

52.7 is the fastest expansion in manufacturers' activity since October 2018.
  • Output levels rose for the second straight month
  • firms reporting that overseas and domestic demand continued to recover
  • new overseas orders expanded at a slower pace than in February
  • "Japanese manufacturers were confident that output would continue to rise over the coming 12 months," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey. "Firms cited hopes that a successful vaccination rollout which began in March would help to bring a quicker end to the pandemic and allow for a broad-based recovery in demand." T
  • input prices expanded at their fastest pace since late 2018, mainly due to higher raw material cost


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose