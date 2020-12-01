Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for November 49.0
Preliminary and prior can be found here
From the IHS / Markit report, comments:
- "The Japanese manufacturing sector continued to edge towards more stable operating conditions in November. The headline PMI was pushed to its highest reading for 15 months in the latest survey period, following softer falls in both production and new orders.
- "Yet, concern remains that weaknesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic persisted as both output and new orders both fell for the twenty-third month in a row. Furthermore, infection rates have surged in both domestic and international markets which resulted in a renewed fall in export orders, which dampened confidence further
- "However, Japanese manufacturers continue to report a positive outlook beyond the immediate concerns surrounding the sector. Around 33% of survey respondents foresee a rise in output over the coming year amid hopes that the pandemic dissipates and a robust economic recovery. Currently, IHS Markit expects industrial production to grow 7.3% in 2021 although this is from a lower base and does not fully recover the output lost to the pandemic."