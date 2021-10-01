Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for September 51.5

Preliminary was 51.2

& prior 52.7

51.5 in September is the lowest for 7 months. Meanwhile, input prices rose at the fastest pace since September 2008.





Says the Markit commentary (in brief):

Supply chain disruption continued to dampen activity and demand

Firms noted a sharp deterioration in vendor performance as supplier delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since April 2011

Positively, external markets reversed the decline seen in August to return to expansion territory, although the rate of growth was only mild



