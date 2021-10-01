Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for September 51.5
Preliminary was 51.2
- & prior 52.7
51.5 in September is the lowest for 7 months. Meanwhile, input prices rose at the fastest pace since September 2008.
Says the Markit commentary (in brief):
- Supply chain disruption continued to dampen activity and demand
- Firms noted a sharp deterioration in vendor performance as supplier delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since April 2011
- Positively, external markets reversed the decline seen in August to return to expansion territory, although the rate of growth was only mild
