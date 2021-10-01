Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for September 51.5

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Preliminary was 51.2 

  • & prior 52.7
51.5 in September is the lowest for 7 months. Meanwhile, input prices rose at the fastest pace since September 2008.

Says the Markit commentary (in brief):
  • Supply chain disruption continued to dampen activity and demand
  • Firms noted a sharp deterioration in vendor performance as supplier delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since April 2011
  • Positively, external markets reversed the decline seen in August to return to expansion territory, although the rate of growth was only mild

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose