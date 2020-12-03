Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit PMIs Services 47.8 and Composite 48.1 (final) for November

"There were indications that the tentative recovery in the Japanese service sector lost momentum as the country battled with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Although the rate of decline in activity was broadly unchanged in November, a sharper fall in new business signified that demand remains fragile amid short-term uncertainty surrounding the length of the pandemic.

"Uncertainty also led to a renewed fall in employment levels, albeit one that was fractional. Yet, firms maintained strong optimism that business conditions would improve over the coming 12 months.

"The loss of momentum extended across the Japanese private sector as activity remained firmly in contraction territory in November. The pace of decline was broadly unchanged from October, with the larger service sector recording a sharper fall than manufacturing.