Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services 46.1 and Composite 47.1 PMI (final) for January
Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit PMIs ... both of these still in contraction.
Preliminary and priors can be found here: Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for January
Comment from the Markit report accompanying the results:
- a quicker decline in both business activity and new orders, with the latter contracting at the fastest pace since May
- Panel members highlighted that a rise in COVID-19 infections and the subsequent implementation of a state of emergency dampened output and demand further
- service providers kept staffing levels broadly stable for the fourth month in a row
- Firms cited concerns over when the pandemic would end given the introduction of stricter measures, as well as ever-increasing uncertainty regarding the status of the Tokyo Olympic Games.