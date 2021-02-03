Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services 46.1 and Composite 47.1 PMI (final) for January

Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit PMIs ... both of these still in contraction.

Preliminary and priors can be found here: Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for January

Comment from the Markit report accompanying the results:

a quicker decline in both business activity and new orders, with the latter contracting at the fastest pace since May

Panel members highlighted that a rise in COVID-19 infections and the subsequent implementation of a state of emergency dampened output and demand further

service providers kept staffing levels broadly stable for the fourth month in a row

Firms cited concerns over when the pandemic would end given the introduction of stricter measures, as well as ever-increasing uncertainty regarding the status of the Tokyo Olympic Games.











