Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services 47.8 and Composite 47.9 PMI (final) for September 

The preliminary and previous results for these can be found here

From the Markit report. 'Key findings':

Contractions in output and new business ease

Employment rises at quickest pace since April

Business optimism strengthens to three-month high

Comment from Markit:

"The Japanese services economy faced a sustained downturn in demand conditions at the end of the third quarter. Latest PMI data signalled further declines both business activity and new orders, though the rates of reduction eased from August's lows. Panel members highlighted the extension to state of emergency restrictions amid the latest wave of COVID-19 infections continued to dampen output and demand further.

"Despite this, s ervice providers increased staffing levels for the second successive month in anticipation of a future rise in demand. Moreover, firms were increasingly optimistic that activity would rise, as positive sentiment reached a three-month high.

in anticipation of a future rise in demand. Moreover, firms were increasingly optimistic that activity would rise, as positive sentiment reached a three-month high. "Overall private sector activity saw a sustained, albeit softer decline in September, led by a slower decline in the larger service sector. At the same time, manufacturing output and new orders were both in decline for the first time since late-2020.

"Businesses in the Japanese private sector also noted the strongest cost pressures for 13 years, as supply chain disruption continued to dampen domestic and global activity. Price rises were notably sharp for raw materials, staff and fuel. Regardless of this, firms were optimistic that an eventual end to the pandemic would occur within the coming 12 months, and provide a broadbased boost to demand and activity. As a result, IHS Markit expects the economy to grow 2.5% in 2021."

Bolding above is mine. Better indications for employment is not unwelcome. On price pressures, we saw earlier today these are not passing through into CPI anywhere near the BOJ inflation target.



