Japan Jibun preliminary manufacturing PMI for August: 52.4 (expected 53.4, prior 53.0)

Jibun / Markit flash manufacturing PMI for August, wilting from July but still in expansion.

Services: 43.5 (vs. July's 47.4)

Composite: 45.9 (July 48.8)

Commentary from the report, in brief:

weaker demand to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, coupled with sustained supply chain pressures

decline in overall private sector activity was led by the larger services sector, where business activity fell for the nineteenth consecutive month and at the quickest pace since May 2020

While manufacturers pointed to continued output growth, the rate of expansion softened from July

Japanese private sector businesses noted that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant had dampened prospects in the latest survey period, as firms indicated the softest degree of optimism regarding the year-ahead outlook for one year. That said, positive sentiment was solid overall as vaccination rates continued to increase markedly.









Summary:







