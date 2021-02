Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for February

prior 49.8 Services 45.8, a six-month low Services 45.8, a six-month low

prior 46.1 Composite 47.6 Composite 47.6

prior 47.1





Strong export demand helped manufacturing PMI to its first expansion in 22 months (since April 2019)

service sector still struggling under emergency measures imposed

Manufacturers' new export orders grew at their fastest pace since early 2018

expansion for the first time in four months









Manufacturing 50.6