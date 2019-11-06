Japan Jibun Bank services PMI 49.7 vs 50.3 prelim

Japan Jibun Bank PMIs





First reading below 50 since 2016



Prior was 52.8

Composite 49.1 vs 49.8 prelim

Prior composite PMI 51.1



The sharp drop in this index is a result of the devastating Typhoon Hagibis at the start of October. However with the consumption tax hike, there is a risk of continue weakness.





"It seems that the services sector may struggle to offset manufacturing weakness," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit -- the firm that conducts the survey. "Short-term pricing and demand adjustments to the taxation change will likely dampen activity in the closing months of 2019."

