Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for March: 2.5% (expected 2.5%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan Jobless rate for March: 2.5%

  • expected 2.5%, prior 2.4%

Job to applicant ratio for March 1.39

  • expected 1.40, prior 1.45  
A slight increase in the u/e rate in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak bites.
Goldman Sachs have mentioned their analysis suggests a bigger hit to the Japanese labour market from the virus than the GFC - due to heavy loss of jobs in service industries.

Japan's labour market has a degrre of 'insulation' buil;t in due to the difficulty of dismissing full-time workers, pay cuts preferred over job losses and an ageing population (scarce working age people than otherwise) ,

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose