Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for March: 2.5% (expected 2.5%)

Japan Jobless rate for March: 2.5%

expected 2.5%, prior 2.4% Job to applicant ratio for March 1.39 expected 1.40, prior 1.45



A slight increase in the u/e rate in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak bites.

Goldman Sachs have mentioned their analysis suggests a bigger hit to the Japanese labour market from the virus than the GFC - due to heavy loss of jobs in service industries.





Japan's labour market has a degrre of 'insulation' buil;t in due to the difficulty of dismissing full-time workers, pay cuts preferred over job losses and an ageing population (scarce working age people than otherwise) ,



