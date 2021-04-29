Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for March: 2.6% (expected 2.9%)
expected 2.9%, prior 2.9%
Job to applicant ratio for March 1.10
expected 1.09, prior 1.09
Japan, 99 problems but unemployment ain't one.
---The Fed (and RBA) is looking for the unemployment rate to drop so as to fuel wage gains so as to fuel the inflation rate. Japan has super-low unemployment but basically zero wage gains and (see post on inflation data just out) basically zero inflation. Makes ya think ....