Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for March 2.6%

expected 2.9%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for March 1.10

expected 1.09, prior 1.09

Japan, 99 problems but unemployment ain't one.

---

The Fed (and RBA) is looking for the unemployment rate to drop so as to fuel wage gains so as to fuel the inflation rate. Japan has super-low unemployment but basically zero wage gains and (see post on inflation data just out ) basically zero inflation. Makes ya think ....